Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.98. 8,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Institutional Trading of Autoscope Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. Which offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. It operates through two segments: Intersection & Highway. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

