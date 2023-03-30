Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.21. 610,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

