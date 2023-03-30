Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.51

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.51 and traded as low as $23.38. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 1,765 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 14.25%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
