AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 3.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T remained flat at $19.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,144,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

