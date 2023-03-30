AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

