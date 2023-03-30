ATRenew (RERE) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ATRenew to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATRenew and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.43 billion -$357.82 million -2.08 ATRenew Competitors $7.71 billion $67.73 million 22.13

ATRenew’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ATRenew. ATRenew is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -24.73% -2.21% -1.82% ATRenew Competitors -13.99% -43.41% -2.42%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares ATRenew and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ATRenew has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATRenew and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew Competitors 70 662 1216 39 2.62

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given ATRenew’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATRenew has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of ATRenew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ATRenew competitors beat ATRenew on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

