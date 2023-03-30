Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives $161.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.40.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atkore Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

ATKR opened at $137.23 on Thursday. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.