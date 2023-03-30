Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATHA opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 853.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

