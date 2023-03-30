ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Price Down 23.1%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

ASUSTeK Computer Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

About ASUSTeK Computer

(Get Rating)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

Featured Stories

