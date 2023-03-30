Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 40,142 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,142 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 261,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,508. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

