Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.99. 260,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,045. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

