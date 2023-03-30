Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,191,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 73,329 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.51. 1,204,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,710. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

