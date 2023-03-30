Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.59. 717,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.