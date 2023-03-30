Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,096 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,595. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.