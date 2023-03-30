Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 323,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

