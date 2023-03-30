Aspiriant LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 813,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,273 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

