Aspiriant LLC Has $10.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,713,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

USMV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.61. 2,894,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

