Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,818,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 3,605,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Asia Broadband Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of Asia Broadband stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Asia Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc engages in the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. Its mining projects include Los Reyes, Bonanza, San Palmar, and La Guadalupe. The company was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

