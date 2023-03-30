Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,818,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 3,605,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Asia Broadband Trading Up 10.6 %
Shares of Asia Broadband stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Asia Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
