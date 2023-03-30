Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $182.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

