Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $216.09 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,429 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 65.7% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $216,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $312.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

