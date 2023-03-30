Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AWI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 301,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,579. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.