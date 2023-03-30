Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.61 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.69 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00040060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017968 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.