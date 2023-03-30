Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush upgraded Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

ARDX stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $966.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.10. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $6,673,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $6,545,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 1,475,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

