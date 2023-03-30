Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.56.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $64,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.