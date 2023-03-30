Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.56.
NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $64,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
