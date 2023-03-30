Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,714,342 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $487,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 469,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.