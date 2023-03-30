Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

LON ARBB traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 925 ($11.37). The company had a trading volume of 16,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 625 ($7.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,038 ($12.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 863.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,569.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

