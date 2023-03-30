Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
LON ARBB traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 925 ($11.37). The company had a trading volume of 16,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 625 ($7.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,038 ($12.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 863.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,569.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Read More
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.