AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Short Interest Up 39.4% in March

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AppHarvest Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:APPHW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 4,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

