Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

APO traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.20. 300,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

