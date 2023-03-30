Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,360,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,728 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. 16,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,328. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.