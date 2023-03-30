Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $435,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,940,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,642,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 247,945 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 96,451 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 594,196 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
