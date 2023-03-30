Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 55,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 136,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.69. 242,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,066. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

