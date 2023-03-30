Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 202,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 115,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 111,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

