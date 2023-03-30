Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 2,532 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,547 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,313,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,720.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 724,682 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,505. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

