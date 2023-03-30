Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 66,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,308. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

