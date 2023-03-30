Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.80 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

