Ann C. Dee Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Internet Bancorp Price Performance
INBK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 5,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.54.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
Further Reading
