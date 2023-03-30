Ann C. Dee Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

INBK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 5,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.54.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

