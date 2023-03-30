Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $318.02 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Ankr has a total market cap of $318.02 million and $45.52 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03220918 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $30,009,529.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

