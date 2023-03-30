AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $22.76

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $24.19. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 1,296,915 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 5.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,586,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,342,000 after acquiring an additional 144,387 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,347,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,847,000 after acquiring an additional 263,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 582,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

