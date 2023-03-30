ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Stock Price Down 31.1%

Shares of ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) dropped 31.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ANGLE from $241.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

ANGLE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.38.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

Featured Stories

