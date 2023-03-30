Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $81.67

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron
Textron Trading Up 1.1 %
TXT opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
Textron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.