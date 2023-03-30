Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $81.67

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Textron Trading Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Recommended Stories

