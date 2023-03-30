Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Up 56.2% in March

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 105,506 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 490,922 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,416,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 8.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 262.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 347,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMYT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

NASDAQ AMYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 439,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,330. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $931.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

