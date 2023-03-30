Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Amphenol by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.50. 1,177,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

