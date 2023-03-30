American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

