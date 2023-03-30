Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

AMBC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 84,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 103.61% and a return on equity of 52.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 189,064 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.