Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 739,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 172,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,071. The company has a market capitalization of $547.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after buying an additional 169,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 150,847 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 176,250 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

