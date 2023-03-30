Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.26 and last traded at C$8.35. 17,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 19,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.94 million, a P/E ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 89.32 and a quick ratio of 102.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

