Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ASPS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 121,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.
Insider Transactions at Altisource Portfolio Solutions
In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,184,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.