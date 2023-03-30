Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASPS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 121,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Insider Transactions at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,184,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $288,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

