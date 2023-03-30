Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading Down 2%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67.92 ($0.83). Approximately 39,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 162,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30 ($0.85).

Alternative Income REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £53.94 million, a P/E ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Alternative Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Insider Activity at Alternative Income REIT

About Alternative Income REIT

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 9,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £6,400.51 ($7,864.00). 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

