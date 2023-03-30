AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 686,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,926. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,037,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 515,213 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 416,132 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 392,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,114 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

