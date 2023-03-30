Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alpha Tau Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors 1008 3620 7815 181 2.57

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 492.84%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A -$33.76 million -4.58 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors $1.12 billion $56.80 million -5.47

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpha Tau Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -32.53% -27.99% Alpha Tau Medical Competitors -1,302.05% -152.64% -26.93%

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.